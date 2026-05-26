Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Pirates On May 26

Happ is hitting for a .211 BA, .348 OBP and .422 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 35 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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