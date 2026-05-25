Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 25

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .350 OBP and .429 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 35 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Astros.

Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.