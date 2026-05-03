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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On May 3

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .246 BA, .373 OBP and .517 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 23 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.20 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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