Ian Happ And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On May 3

Happ is hitting for a .246 BA, .373 OBP and .517 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 23 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.20 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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