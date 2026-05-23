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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 23

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .350 OBP and .429 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 35 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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