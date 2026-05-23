Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 23

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .350 OBP and .429 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 35 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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