Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Rangers On May 18

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .316 OBP and .506 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 27 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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