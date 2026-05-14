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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Pirates On May 14

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Goodman has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .313 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 25 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Mason Montgomery (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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