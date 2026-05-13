Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Pirates On May 13

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .313 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 25 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.