FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Pirates On May 13

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .313 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 25 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News