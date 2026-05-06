Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Mets On May 6

Goodman is hitting for a .232 BA, .304 OBP and .504 SLG with a 38.4% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 24 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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