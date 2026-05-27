Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Dodgers On May 27

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .301 OBP and .474 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 31 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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