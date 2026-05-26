Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On May 26

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .300 OBP and .460 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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