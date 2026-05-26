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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On May 26

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .300 OBP and .460 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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