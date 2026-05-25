Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On May 25

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .307 OBP and .470 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 30 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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