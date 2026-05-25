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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On May 25

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .307 OBP and .470 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 30 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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