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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 21

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .303 OBP and .482 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 28 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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