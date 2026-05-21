Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 21

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .303 OBP and .482 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 28 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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