Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 16

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .310 OBP and .513 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 26 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.