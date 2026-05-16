FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 16

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .310 OBP and .513 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 26 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News