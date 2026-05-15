Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 15

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .311 OBP and .500 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 25 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (2-3 with a 7.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.