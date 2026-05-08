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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Nationals On May 8

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .149 BA, .269 OBP and .179 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .448 and he has scored four runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in nine runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Foster Griffin (3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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