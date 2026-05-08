Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Nationals On May 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .149 BA, .269 OBP and .179 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .448 and he has scored four runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in nine runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Foster Griffin (3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

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