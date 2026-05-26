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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 26

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .193 BA, .287 OBP and .284 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored six runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. Hernandez has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mets.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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