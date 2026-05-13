Henry Davis And Pirates Face Rockies On May 13

Davis is hitting for a .157 BA, .271 OBP and .265 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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