FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Face Rockies On May 13

Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Davis has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .157 BA, .271 OBP and .265 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News