Henry Davis And Pirates Face Rockies On May 12

Davis is hitting for a .163 BA, .272 OBP and .275 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen (2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

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