Henry Davis And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 30

Davis is hitting for a .161 BA, .257 OBP and .210 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .467 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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