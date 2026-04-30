Henry Davis And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 30
Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Davis has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .161 BA, .257 OBP and .210 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .467 and he has scored seven runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.