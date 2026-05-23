Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 23
Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Davis has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Davis is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .265 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored 11 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Patrick Corbin (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.