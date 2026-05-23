Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 23

Davis is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .265 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored 11 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Patrick Corbin (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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