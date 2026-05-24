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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face White Sox On May 24

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will face the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ramos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .307 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 19 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent action (on May 15 against the Athletics) he went 1 for 3.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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