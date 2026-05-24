Heliot Ramos And Giants Face White Sox On May 24

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .307 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 19 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent action (on May 15 against the Athletics) he went 1 for 3.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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