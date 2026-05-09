Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Pirates On May 9

Ramos is hitting for a .261 BA, .295 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 13 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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