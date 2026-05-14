Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 14
Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ramos is hitting for a .272 BA, .314 OBP and .437 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 19 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.