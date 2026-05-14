Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 14

Ramos is hitting for a .272 BA, .314 OBP and .437 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 19 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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