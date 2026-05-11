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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 11

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .272 BA, .308 OBP and .435 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 17 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 6 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Roki Sasaki (1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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