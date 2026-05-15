Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Athletics On May 15

Ramos is hitting for a .265 BA, .306 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 19 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Aaron Civale (4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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