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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Athletics On May 15

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .265 BA, .306 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 19 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Aaron Civale (4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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