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Harrison Bader
San Francisco Giants

Harrison Bader

San Francisco Giants • #9 CF

Harrison Bader And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 26

Harrison Bader and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Bader has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bader is hitting for a .175 BA, .206 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Harrison Bader

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