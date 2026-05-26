Harrison Bader And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 26

Bader is hitting for a .175 BA, .206 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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