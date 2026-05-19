Harrison Bader And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 19

Bader is hitting for a .171 BA, .200 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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