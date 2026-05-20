Ha-Seong Kim And Braves Take On Marlins On May 20

Kim is hitting for a .087 BA, .192 OBP and .087 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .279 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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