Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 24

Henderson is hitting for a .229 BA, .278 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 26 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

The Tigers have not named a starter.

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