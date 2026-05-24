Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Tigers On May 24
Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 24 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson is hitting for a .229 BA, .278 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 26 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
The Tigers have not named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.