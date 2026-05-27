Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Rays On May 27

Henderson is hitting for a .217 BA, .270 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 28 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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