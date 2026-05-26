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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 26

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .275 OBP and .420 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 27 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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