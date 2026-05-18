FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Rays On May 18

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .214 BA, .269 OBP and .423 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 24 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News