Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Rays On May 18

Henderson is hitting for a .214 BA, .269 OBP and .423 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 24 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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