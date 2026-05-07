Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Marlins On May 7

Henderson is hitting for a .201 BA, .262 OBP and .429 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 23 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (2-0) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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