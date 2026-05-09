Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Athletics On May 9

Henderson is hitting for a .198 BA, .260 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 23 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

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