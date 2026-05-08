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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Take On Cardinals On May 8

Griffin Canning will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Friday, May 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Canning has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canning is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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