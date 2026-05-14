FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Face Brewers On May 14

Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Canning has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Canning is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News