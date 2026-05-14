Griffin Canning And Padres Face Brewers On May 14

Canning is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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