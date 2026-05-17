Grant Holmes And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 17
Grant Holmes will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Holmes has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Holmes is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.