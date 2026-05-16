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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 16

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Springer has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .194 BA, .282 OBP and .306 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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