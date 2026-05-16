George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 16

Springer is hitting for a .194 BA, .282 OBP and .306 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.

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