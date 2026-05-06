George Springer And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 6

Springer is hitting for a .200 BA, .300 OBP and .343 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored four runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (3-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.