George Springer And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 5

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .307 OBP and .364 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored four runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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