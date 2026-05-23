FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 23

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .203 BA, .285 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 12 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News