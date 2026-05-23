George Springer And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 23

Springer is hitting for a .203 BA, .285 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 12 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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