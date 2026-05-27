George Springer And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 27

Springer is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .371 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 14 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (3-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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