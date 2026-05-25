George Springer And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 25

Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .288 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 13 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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