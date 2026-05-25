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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 25

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .288 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 13 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Springer has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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