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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 9

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 9 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .195 BA, .287 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored five runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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