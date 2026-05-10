George Springer And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 10

Springer is hitting for a .207 BA, .293 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored five runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.74 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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