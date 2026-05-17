George Kirby And Mariners Take On Padres On May 17

Kirby is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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