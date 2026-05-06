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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Face Braves On May 6

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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