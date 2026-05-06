George Kirby And Mariners Face Braves On May 6

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.