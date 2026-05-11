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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 11

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 11 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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