George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 11

Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.