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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 27

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Williams has -108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 7-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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