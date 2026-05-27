Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 27

Williams is 7-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.