Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Mariners On May 17

Sheets is hitting for a .244 BA, .316 OBP and .488 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 17 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (5-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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